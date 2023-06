(WFRV)- Leukemia and Lymphoma affect many Americans. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is trying to find a cure for these diseases.

The Scenic Shore Bike Tour is happening July 22nd and 23rd. This 2-day bike tour raises money to find a cure for Leukemia and Lymphoma. Registration is free, but donations are always appreciated.

The tour starts in Mequon and ends in Sturgeon Bay.

To donate, register, or for more information head to this link.