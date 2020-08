(WFRV) – It’s the world’s first interactive “Dead and Breakfast”, Dawn of Dawn of the Dead spoke with Local 5 Live about how you can reserve your spot for an exciting night away.

Dead By Dawn is located at 901 South 8th Street in downtown Manitowoc. Guests 21 and over can make reservations by calling 920-683-3268. Online at deadbydawn.com and on Facebook.