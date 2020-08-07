Destination Door County: Five things to do on the Peninsula while physical distancing

(WFRV) – Jon Jarosh of Destination Door County spoke with Local 5 Live about five fun things you can do on the peninsula while social distancing.
From watching the sunrise, to hiking, paddle boarding, and shopping, plan your trip at doorcounty.com.
by: Dena HoltzPosted: / Updated:
(WFRV) – Jon Jarosh of Destination Door County spoke with Local 5 Live about five fun things you can do on the peninsula while social distancing.
From watching the sunrise, to hiking, paddle boarding, and shopping, plan your trip at doorcounty.com.