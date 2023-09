(WFRV)- KETCHUP is not just a condiment; it is a band rocking out in Door County.

They play a wide variety of music, perfect for any setting.

KETCHUP has two events coming up in our area. On Saturday, September 2nd, join them at Hill Street in Fish Creek at 10:30 p.m. On Monday, September 4th, join them at Peach Barn in Sister Bay from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, head to Facebook and search for New Memphis Colorways.