(WFRV) – Door County Candy is helping Local 5 Live kick off the Our Town Summer Series.

Local 5’s Jordan Lamers visited Door County Candy with a tasty look around at what you can get to enjoy the taste of Summer.

Start shopping Door County at 12 N. 3rd Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. Visit them online at doorcountycandy.com and be sure to follow on Facebook and Instagram.