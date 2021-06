(WFRV) – Friend of the show, Hunter Gatherer joined Local 5 Live to share his mix of Americana, folk, and rock.

Fans are excited for his album ‘Americanara’ recorded at Studio 330 right in Door County. Hunter will be releasing a new song each week on his bandcamp page so be sure to follow.

You can also catch him live, Saturday, June 18 from 2 – 5 pm at Door County Brewing Company.