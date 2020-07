(WFRV) – It was started by a group of farmers in 1878 who wanted more control with their insurance options.

Today, Ellington Mutual offers flexibility with insurance options from homes, to farms, to businesses at affordable rates.

Ellington Mutual is located at 310 N. Olk Street in Hortonville. Reach out to the team at 920-779-4515 and online at ellingtonmutual.com.