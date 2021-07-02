Enjoy savory dining in historic building at Brix in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – When you’re in Manitowoc, there’s a great restaurant to try that’s getting rave reviews.

Alyssa from Brix with a look at some of the delicious menu items you can try.

This weekend for Subfest, you can enjoy the following specials:

Salmon Special: Wild Atlantic Salmon pan seared and glazed with sweet hoisin sauce. Served with toasted rice pilaf. Hoisin is a thick fragrant sauce made with soybean, fennel, red chili, and garlic.

Three Ladies: Steak Diane-Bone in Ribeye flamed with cognac dressed with a mustard cream pan sauce, Pommes Anna-Sliced potatoes layered with garlic butter, Rose-Mary Peas-Wilfert Farms fresh peas sauteed with rosemary, shallots, and lemon.

You can find Brix at 939 South 8th Street in Manitowoc. See their full menu online at brixplace.com and follow along on Facebook for the latest specials.