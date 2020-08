(WFRV) – As we continue Our Town: Door County, we sent Jordan to explore a great destination where you can dine with a view, and even bring your dog.

Harbor Fish Market & Grille opens for breakfast at 7:30 am, lunch starts at 11:30 am, and dinner at 4:30 pm. Dogs are permitted to join you in their outside dining area.

They also offer curbside pickup to enjoy at home. See the latest menu at harborfishmarket-grille.com. They are located at 8080 Highway 57 in Baileys Harbor.