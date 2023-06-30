(WFRV)- Manitowoc has a lot to offer. From zoos, waterparks, and so much more. Manitowoc is the place to stop for summer fun.

The Aquatic Center is the perfect place to cool off on a hot summer day. With waterslides, splash pads, and more to explore.

The Aquatic Center has Special Needs Slash Time coming up on July 22nd and an Adult Pool Party on August 4th.

The Lincoln Park Zoo also has some fun nights planned with Summer Wine Fest happening on July 28th.

In August they will have Saturday night at the Zoo on August 5th and Adults Night Out on August 31st.

For more information head to manitowoc.org.