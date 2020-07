(WFRV) – Beaming, Inc. is a one-of-a-kind facility improving the lives of individuals that walk through their barn doors.

Katie (and Sparkles) stopped by Local 5 Live to explain how equine assisted therapeutic riding is changing lives.

Beaming, Inc. is located at 2692 County Road GG in Neenah. The best way to reach out is online at beaminginc.org or call 920-851-6160.