(WFRV)- The numbers speak for themselves at Evergreen Campsites and Resort in Wild Rose:

60 years in business

23467 campers annually

512,048 marshmallows toasted and counting

All these statistics made it easy to choose Evergreen Campsites and Resort as the National Park of the Year.

If you are not a tent person, Evergreen Campsites and Resort offers Cabins and Cottages as alternatives. Each site has electricity and water, so you can stay connected when you need to.

Your kids will never be bored with fun activities throughout the grounds. Chippy’s Waterpark and Tiki Bar allow time to enjoy the water while allowing time for the adults to enjoy a fabulous drink.

Chippy’s Game Room has all kinds of fun activities for everyone to enjoy. They have Skee-ball, basketball, and various other fun games.

Take a ride on Chippy’s Express Train. This fun little train will take you on a relaxing ride through the grounds. You will be given a bag of fresh popcorn for you to enjoy on your journey.

Our Town Waupaca is only 2 days away. We hope to see you at Par 4 Resort in Waupaca for our live show.

Join us at 201 Foxfire Drive in Waupaca for all the fun you have come to expect at an Our Town.

For more information head to evergreencampsites.com.