Everson Starcheck performs live at Our Town Kewaunee

Our Town

(WFRV) – They were a fan favorite from last year’s Our Town so Local 5 Live brought them back again!

You may remember them as a retired Senior Mortgage Banker, Associate Professor of Physics at UWGB, and a Senior Financial Consultant making up this acoustic rock dad/grandpa band, still making great music and getting more fans every day.

You can catch them live this summer/fall:

August 21: Door County Cherry Hut, 4 – 7 pm
October 2: Octoberfest, Door County Cherry Hut

For more upcoming performances, follow them on Facebook.

