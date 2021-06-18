Explore Door County from all angles with Sail and Parasail Door County

(WFRV) – When you’re in Sister Bay – or anywhere on the Peninsula, you’ll want to enjoy the water.

There are views of Door County you can only see from the water – or in some cases the air!

Noah Schmelzer from Sail and Parasail Door County joined Local 5 Live with how you can explore this beautiful area from either.

For your sailing options – head to saildoorcounty.com or message them on Facebook. You can also call them at 920-495-7245

Parasail Door County is based in Sister Bay, check out real-time availability for spots at parasaildoorcounty.com.

You can also reach them at 920-854-0199 or email parasaildoorcounty@gmail.com.

