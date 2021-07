(WFRV) – Local 5 Live celebrates Manitowoc, Wisconsin as part of our summer series, Our Town.

Karen from the Wisconsin Maritime Museum gives our viewers a rundown of the events happening this summer at the Museum including their July 4th Roof Deck Party, Sub Bnb, and the popular Subfest event.

Take a closer look at the upcoming events and start planning your visit at wisconsinmaritime.org.

