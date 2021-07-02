Explore the Lakefront in Manitowoc on Mariners Trail

(WFRV) – A must-see stop when you’re in Manitowoc is Mariners Trail.

Judy from the Friends of Mariners Trail gives our viewers a closer look at how you can enjoy this popular destination.

The beautiful, hard-surfaced recreational 7-mile trail running along Lake Michigan connects the cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Many take time to walk, bike, in-line skate, or run while enjoying the cool lake breeze and the beautiful shoreline scenery. A group called Friends of the Mariners Trail (F.O.M.T.) help to keep the trail maintained. There is no fee to use this trail. The trail was dedicated June 1, 2002.

For more, head to Manitowoc.org.