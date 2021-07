(WFRV) – In the City of De Pere you can explore the fun year-round.

Parks and Recreation Director, Marty Kosobucki joined Local 5 Live with endless options you and your family can take advantage of from the Riverwalk, wildlife viewing pier, dog parks, holiday lighting show, to a new multi-use facility, it’s a beautiful location you’ll always have plenty of things to do.

The best place to start is deperewi.gov and on their Facebook page.