(WFRV)- Rusch’s Cakes and Bakes & Pizzeria is your stop for dinner and dessert.

Stop by the store and order a pizza for the whole family. While it is baking, enjoy the arcade. Immerse yourself in air hockey, video games, and more. After just a few minutes, your pizza will be complete.

You can then relish yourself in a wide selection of baked goods. Devour cake, cupcakes, cookies, and more.

Rusch’s Cakes and Bakes & Pizzeria is located at 126 North Main Street in Seymour. Give them a call at (920) 259-3030.

For more information head to Facebook and search for Rusch’s Cakes and Bakes & Pizzeria.