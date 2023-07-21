(WFRV)- Sissy’s Treats & Treasures is your one-stop shop for all your needs.

Dig through the store and explore one-of-a-kind dinnerware, jewelry, hats, and more. With such a wide selection, you could fill your whole house.

If you get hungry on your search, they have a great selection of sandwiches, soups, and salads along with a great price. They also have a fabulous kids menu available for the young ones.

Sissy’s Treats & Treasures is located at 205 North Main Street in Seymour.

For more information, head to Facebook and search for Sissy’s Treats & Treasures.