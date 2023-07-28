(WFRV)- Millie’s Pub and Grub is a family owned restaurant with a young owner. Even though her parents own the business, 4 year old Millie is in charge.

They have a wide selection of burgers, wraps, soups, appetizers, and more. You can also enjoy daily specials. Friday is a Fish Fry where they typically sell cod. You can see what the special of the day is on their Facebook page.

You will find Millie’s Pub and Grub at 518 Fourth Street in Algoma. You might find Millie checking in on her staff when you visit.

For more information head to Facebook and search for Millie’s Pub and Grub.