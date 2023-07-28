(WFRV)- Get filled up with Smashed On The Rocks. All it takes is one Bloody Mary.

Their Loades Bloody Mary is topped with a donut, waffles, corn, and even a burger slider. With so many options, it is no wonder Smashed On The Rocks has won awards for their Bloody Mary.

Not feeling the Bloody Mary? You can order just the food from the menu.

Smashed On The Rocks is located at 70 church street in Algoma.

For more information head to Facebook and search for Smashed On The Rocks Saloon or give them a call at (920) 487-8202.