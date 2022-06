(WFRV) – If it’s wellness you need, you’ll find balance on Buffalo Street in Manitowoc.

This center meets all the senses for healing through several techniques including sound, vibration, salt, and so much more.

You can find Balance on Buffalo at 924 Buffalo Street, call at 920-684-8880 or visit their website balanceonbuffalo.com.

Don’t forget, this Friday, Local 5 Live will be at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum for Our Town! Come hang out from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.