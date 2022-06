(WFRV) – Door County is well known for its handmade artistry and when it comes to the leather shoe making, Fish Creek Moccasin is keeping the trade alive.

Owner, Garrett visited Local 5 Live with a look at just some of the works of art he makes.

Fish Creek Moccasin is located at 4199 Main Street in Fish Creek. Shop online at fishcreekmoccasin.com and for the latest, follow on Facebook.