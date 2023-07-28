(WFRV)- I’ll be in the garage. It’s a phrase that Ahnapee Brewery owner Nick Calaway has said a lot. He turned his garage into a tap room.

Throughout the years, beer flavors came and went. 2 beer flavors that have been with him throughout his journey has been Little Solider and Two Stall. In 2020, they expanded outside of Algoma and reached Suamico.

Ahnapee Brewery has moved out of the garage and into a taproom that is located at 202 Clark Street in Algoma.

For more information head to ahnapeebrewery.com.