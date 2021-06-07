Fun summer events in Oconto with Mayor Lloyd Heier

(WFRV) – This week, Local 5 Live is kicking off our locations for Our Town Oconto and Mayor Lloyd Heier shared some of exciting events going on this summer.

Join us this Friday on the grounds of Copperfest showcasing the food, fun, and family entertainment all weekend June 11 – 13 including a parade on Saturday morning and a car show that same day. You can find critters and games, a pie and ice cream social and so much more. See details on the Oconto Copper Fest Facebook page.

Other fun events include:

Copper Culture State Park Museum will be opening for the season on Friday, May 28, 2021. The museum will be open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. There is a tour guide on site to give tours of the museum. The museum will remain open through Monday, September 6, 2021. Any questions, please call the City of Oconto Parks Department at (920)834-7706.

Oconto Police Department is beyond excited to introduce our K9 program! Meet future OPD K9 Falco!

Waterfest 2021 The event will be held on Saturday, July 3 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Breakwater Park.

For more information on the recreation, shopping, dining, and more head to cityofoconto.com.