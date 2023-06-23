(WFRV)- Central Park in Two Rivers has gone under renovation.

The bandstand, skating loop, and splash pad are just a few new additions to Central Park.

Fun events coming up in Two Rivers with the Beach Bash happening June 23rd and 24th. There will be rides, live music, and fireworks for all to enjoy. Head to beachbashtr.com for more information.

You can also celebrate Central Park West Sunday, July 16th. Live music, bounce houses, and refreshments are just a few things that will be at the dedication. For more information about the dedication head to exploretworivers.com.

For more information on Two Rivers head to two-rivers.org/parksrec.