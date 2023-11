(WFRV)- It is a Fond du Lac destination that gets visitors worldwide. You will get in the holiday spirit with a trip to the Kristmas Kringle Shoppe.

In this segment, Gerianne Pertl and Leann Vanhierden discuss the festive decorations you can find and how they spread holiday joy all year round.

The Kristmas Kringle Shoppe is located at 1330 South Main Street in Fond du Lac.

For more information, head to kristmaskringle.com or on Facebook.