(WFRV) – It’s the time of year where people love to work on their yard and if you need to upgrade your lawnmower or maybe want to shop battery operated weed trimmers, JC Powersports has what you need.

Local 5 Live visited this shop in Crivitz with a look at the inventory that will take you riding into winter.

JC Powersports is located at 404 N. US Hwy 141 in Crivitz. Browse their inventory and even get some trail ideas at jcpowersportsonline.com.