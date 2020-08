(WFRV) – After so many cancelations this summer, there is one event on the Lakeshore that is happening with some safety measures.

Chow Chong spoke with Local 5 Live about Kites Over Lake Michigan from Unique Flying Objects in Two Rivers.

Kites Over Lake Michigan is taking place September 5th and 6th from 11 am – 4 pm at Two Rivers High School.

Unique Flying Objects is located at 2022 Washington Street in Two Rivers. Reach out at 920-793-9599, online at uniqueflyingobjects.com and on Facebook.