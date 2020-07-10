Greenville Lions Drive-Thru fundraiser

Our Town

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – It’s a fun and delicious way to support the local community. The Greenville Lions have a drive-thru fundraiser going on today from Noon – 6 pm supporting the 2021 Catfish Concert on July 20, 2021 in Greenville Lions Park. Including artists like Styx, 38 Special, Great White and more.

For more information, head to ticketstaronline.com.

Dr. Clint Dorn also talked to Local 5 Live about his thriving business, Chiropractic Health. To request an appointment, head to chirohealthgroupwi.com and find them on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"