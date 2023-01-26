(WFRV) – WFRV’s Local 5 LIVE will be broadcasting from sites across northeast Wisconsin in 2023 for the tenth anniversary of the Our Town series, presented by Cellcom.
Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music, snacks, and the chance to register for prizes. The show starts at 9:00 am, so get there early to grab some photos and a treat.
Here is the full schedule:
- February 3
- Oshkosh
- March 3
- Oconto County
- April 7
- Ripon
- May 5
- Elkhart Lake
- June 9
- Door County
- June 16
- Fremont
- June 23
- Two Rivers
- June 30
- Manitowoc
- July 7
- Greenville/Hortonville
- July 14
- Waupaca
- July 21
- Seymour
- July 28
- Algoma
- August 4
- Sturgeon Bay
- August 11
- Green Lake
- September 1
- Bailey’s Harbor
- October 6
- Marinette County
- November 3
- Viewer’s choice
- December 1
- Neenah
The exact locations for each community will be added.
For the latest information and details on Our Town, click here.