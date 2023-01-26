(WFRV) – WFRV’s Local 5 LIVE will be broadcasting from sites across northeast Wisconsin in 2023 for the tenth anniversary of the Our Town series, presented by Cellcom.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music, snacks, and the chance to register for prizes. The show starts at 9:00 am, so get there early to grab some photos and a treat.

Here is the full schedule:

  • February 3
    • Oshkosh
  • March 3
    • Oconto County
  • April 7
    • Ripon
  • May 5
    • Elkhart Lake
  • June 9
    • Door County
  • June 16
    • Fremont
  • June 23
    • Two Rivers
  • June 30
    • Manitowoc
  • July 7
    • Greenville/Hortonville
  • July 14
    • Waupaca
  • July 21
    • Seymour
  • July 28
    • Algoma
  • August 4
    • Sturgeon Bay
  • August 11
    • Green Lake
  • September 1
    • Bailey’s Harbor
  • October 6
    • Marinette County
  • November 3
    • Viewer’s choice
  • December 1
    • Neenah

The exact locations for each community will be added.

For the latest information and details on Our Town, click here.