(WFRV) – WFRV’s Local 5 LIVE will be broadcasting from sites across northeast Wisconsin in 2023 for the tenth anniversary of the Our Town series, presented by Cellcom.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music, snacks, and the chance to register for prizes. The show starts at 9:00 am, so get there early to grab some photos and a treat.

Here is the full schedule:

February 3 Oshkosh

March 3 Oconto County

April 7 Ripon

May 5 Elkhart Lake

June 9 Door County

June 16 Fremont

June 23 Two Rivers

June 30 Manitowoc

July 7 Greenville/Hortonville

July 14 Waupaca

July 21 Seymour

July 28 Algoma

August 4 Sturgeon Bay

August 11 Green Lake

September 1 Bailey’s Harbor

October 6 Marinette County

November 3 Viewer’s choice

December 1 Neenah



The exact locations for each community will be added.

For the latest information and details on Our Town, click here.