Horny Mike Henry from TV Show "Counting Cars" joins Cool City Classic Car Show & Cruise in Two Rivers

Our Town

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – He’s a popular character on the History Channel’s “Counting Cars”, Horny Mike Henry spoke with Local 5 Live about being a part of the Cool City Classic Car Show & Cruise this weekend in Two Rivers.

  • The 2021 Cool City Classic Car Show and Cruise will be held on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26 in downtown Two Rivers.

Friday night’s cruise will begin at UW-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus, with lineup starting at 4:00 P.M. and the cruise leaving at 6:00 for downtown Two Rivers. We will again have $5.00 VIP passes available that will put you in the front of the cruise, and guarantee you a parking place in the event area when you  arrive in Two Rivers. Food trucks and a beverage stand will be open from 4:00 – 9:00 Friday evening.

For more, head to tworiversmainstreet.com.

