(WFRV)- With concerts all around Wisconsin, the Spicy Tie Band had to stop on the show with music that we didn’t want to stop.

With a wide selection of vocal ranges and instrumental talent, The Spicy Tie Band is good for any event.

The Spicy Tie Band will be back in Fremont for Fremont River Days on July, 1st at 8 p.m. There will be a free performance with free parking, refreshments are available, and fireworks after the show. They will be at 101 West Main Street in Fremont.

For more information head to spicytie.com.