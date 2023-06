(WFRV)- The Wisconsin Maritime Museum has fun exhibits to explore. The Wisconsin Maritime Museum has everything to know about Wisconsin waters, from ships to lamprey.

The lamprey exhibit has real lamprey so you can observe what a lamprey looks like and how they are detrimental to the Great Lakes.

You will find the Wisconsin Maritime Museum at 75 Maritime Drive in Manitowoc.

For more information head to wisconsinmaritime.org.