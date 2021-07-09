How to make Ice Cream in a Bag from Bulk Priced Food Shoppe

(WFRV) – A year-round destination in Greenville makes kitchen creations easier.

Brenda from the Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe spoke with Local 5 Live with a look at the variety of products available from snack mixes to drink mixes and a large selection of gluten-free items.

She also shows a fun way to make Ice Cream in a bag.

The Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe is located at W6482 Greenville Drive, shop online at bulkpricedfoodshoppe.com.

Ice Cream in a Bag:

Ingredients:

1 cup half and half
2 Tbsp. sugar
½ tsp. pure vanilla extract
3 cups ice
1/3 cup kosher salt

Toppings of your choice

Directions:

In small Ziploc bag: half and half, sugar, vanilla
In large Ziploc bag: ice and salt

Place small bag in big bag and shake for 7 – 10 minutes.

