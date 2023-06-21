(WFRV)- Our Town Two Rivers is only 2 days away. Jordan is giving us a sneak peek at the place where it will all happen. Central Park in Two Rivers.

Tomorrow is Sundae Thursday. A celebration for all to enjoy as the celebration of the first Sundae was made. Originally the Sundae was only available on Sundays. It would eventually spread to other days of the week.

With tomorrow being Sundae Thursday, it was important to get the ice cream eating contest started early. With Jordan training all year, he wanted his prize and competed against a tough group of individuals.

Don’t miss this wonderful event happening tomorrow with the ice cream eating contest at 6 p.m.

For more information head to this link.