(WFRV)- It’s Our Town season with our next Our Town being Weyauwega/Fremont this Friday (June 9th). With a large crowd possible, we need an area that fits everyone that wanted to come. The Fremont River Deck was the perfect spot for us and it could be for you as well.

With room to fit 300 guests, the Fremont River Deck is spacious enough for everyone you want to invite. The scenic view is a breathtaking view of the Wolf River that will please all your guests.

They also installed a Tiki Bar so you can watch the river when you enjoy a nice drink.

The Fremont River Deck is located at 204 Wolf River Drive in Fremont.

For more information head to fremontriverdeck.com or to see what Anchor Point Marina has to offer head to anchorpointmarina.com.