(WFRV)- Our Town Manitowoc is tomorrow. Make sure to join us at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum for the live show.

Par 5 Resort is so much more than golfing. With a banquet hall and great food, it’s also the perfect spot for any wedding. With room to fit 500 guests, you can have a large wedding or a small one if you prefer.

Par 5 Resort is located at 250 West Church Street in Mishicot.

For more information head to par5resort.com.