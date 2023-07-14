(WFRV)- Walk or Run to tell your neighbors about the Foocoustics. These Days, The Foo Fighters are plotting on making new tours. Until then, get Something For Nothing with The Foocoustics.

The Foocoustics is a Foo Fighters tribute band that uses Acoustic melodies of their most popular songs. Sam and Tom listen to multiple versions of the songs they play. They add a little pizazz, which gives the song a familiar sound, with very little change.

The Foocoustics will be playing on July 16th at Mo’s Irish Pub in Wauwatosa. They will head north from there to Howard to play at Anduzzi’s on July 23rd. They will stay in the area for Anduzzi’s on Holmgren Way in Green Bay on July 26th.

For more information head to thefoocoustics.com or look them up on Facebook at The Foocoustics.