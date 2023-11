(WFRV)- He grew up eating in Fond du Lac with family, and now Josh Otte is back to play music.

He is a solo musician, songwriter, and artist always looking for a good time.

See Josh Otte in Fond du Lac on Saturday, November 11th, at The Breakroom. You can also see him on November 22nd at the Loaded Dice.

For more information, look for Josh Otte Music & Art on Facebook.