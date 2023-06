(WFRV)- Jordan Blanchard joined us at Our Town Two Rivers and rocked out in front of our amazing crowd.

Jordan Blanchard has events coming around Northeast Wisconsin.

Tonight he will be at The Garage in Wausau at 7 p.m. 152501 Morning Glory Lane.

Saturday he will be at the Thirsty Perch in Iola at 7:30 p.m. 195 water street.

Sunday he will be at the Marinette County Breakfast on the Farm.

For more information head to jordanblanchardmusic.com.