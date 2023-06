(WFRV)- The Wisconsin Maritime Museum has so many exhibits to explore.

From Lampreys to ships you can walk on. The Wisconsin Maritime Museum has something for everyone. If you like the submarine so much that you want to live there, you can temporarily. The sub can be found on Airbnb so you can spend a night or two.

The Wisconsin Maritime Museum has a rooftop bar where you can play fun games like a life-sized battleship.

For more information head to wisconsinmaritime.org.