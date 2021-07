(WFRV) – Al from Jet Air might just get the award for best guest entrance of the Local 5 Live Our Town series.

Arriving to set on a helicopter as only one from Jet Air Group could, Al tells our viewers more about Jet Air and how you can join in on the fun in the sky.

Jet Air Group is located at 1921 Airport Drive in Green Bay, adjacent to the Austin Straubel Airport. For details on flight school, local discovery flights and charter information, head to jetairgroup.com.