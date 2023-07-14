(WFRV)- Waupaca is a great spot to get away from everyday life. Waupaca is full of beautiful scenery. With deep ravines, swiftly-flowing rivers, and many kettle lakes, you always have a chance to see some water with Waupaca Tourism.

Waupaca is home to 22 spring-fed lakes that comprise the Chain O’ Lakes. Along with these lakes comes the history of how they all got their names.

ARTicipation Week is coming up from August 13th to the 19th. It kicks off with a bike decorating session before the kids’ bike parade at 1 p.m. Then return Monday for a fun SHINE Fused-Glass Workshop. This event is sold out, but you can join the wait list for any cancellations.

Tuesday you can help repaint the Sidewalk Mural. Wednesday you can learn the basics of Tie die. Thursday has live music with Doug Thompson. Friday has a night street dance. Saturday has a fine arts show.

All this and more is happening in Waupaca from August 13th to the 19th.

For more information head to visitwaupacachainolakes.com or on Facebook at Visit Waupaca Chain O’Lakes.