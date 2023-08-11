(WFRV)- In 2020, Justin Krueger and Erika Lopez decided to take on the project of fully remodeling The 300 Club in Green Lake. Part of the renovation included upgrades to the bowling alley itself with all-new synthetic lanes and brand-new pinsetters to elevate your bowling game.

They charge by the hour for lanes, instead of per game.

When your arm gets tired, enjoy the wonderful sports bar with food and drink options. Take a bite of their mouth-watering Garlic Bread pizzas, Focaccia Wraps, and appetizers.

The owners enjoy bringing national entertainment acts to Green Lake for “300 Fest”, and the event is right around the corner. August 25 features Scott Stapp, the original lead singer of Creed. Take in night two of the event on August 26 with Sugar Hill Gang and Vanilla Ice. You can buy tickets for one day or both.

For more information head to 300clubgl.com.