(WFRV)- The Door County Maritime Museum is open all year round, but not every area of the museum is open.

The Door County Maritime Museum is a part of 2 other museums in the area Cana Island Lighthouse and Death’s Door Maritime Museum. These astonishing museums will walk you through the history of Door County and tell the great stories of each lighthouse.

If you want to visit all 3, the Door County Maritime Museum is making it easy with the Door Peninsula Lighthouse Festival taking place from September 29th through October 1st. Here you will get to discover parts of the lighthouses that are normally closed to the public.

For more information head to dcmm.org.