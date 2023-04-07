(WFRV) – Hannah Rose Reyes is a Wisconsin based singer and songwriter specializing in Classic Country music and Christian music. Her mission is to create music that spreads joy, love, and truth to everyone with that classic country sound.

Her career started out in 2019 as a local country artist releasing her first original songs and playing live music all over as Hannah Rose VW Music. She married the prominent singer and musician Julio Reyes in June 2023 changing her name to Hannah Rose Reyes and taking her Country Career to another level by bringing in her love for God and Classic Country music to everyone everywhere through her live shows and songwriting.

In her most recent song release in 2021 with “Wild & Free” she wrote the song to remind herself to keep that childlike heart and faith that Jesus told us all to have in the midst of a busy adult life.

Check out her upcoming schedule at https://hannahrosereyes.com