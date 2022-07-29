(WFRV) – Local 5 Live’s Our Town musician in Seymour is a Wisconsin Native that records and performs in Nashville each month.

Viewers got a listen to Country Artist Jordan Blanchard who is quickly making a name for himself across the country.

See him live at the following dates/locations:

7/30, 6pm Gateway Bar & Grill, Crivitz

7/31, 6pm Sardine Can, Green Bay

8/02, 6 pm Anduzzi’s Sports Club, Green Bay

8/03, 6 pm Waverly Beach, Menasha

Stay up to date on all the latest by following Jordan on Facebook