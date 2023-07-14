(WFRV)- Summer is still in full swing. With the temperatures still reaching the 90s, it’s important to stay cool. A great way to stay cool and have fun is to go to Evergreen Campsite & Resort.

They have tons of fun water activities including Chippy’s Waterpark and Tiki Bar. Have the kids enjoy the splash pads while you also enjoy the water with the adults-only pool. This 21-and-over pool comes with a swim-up bar that you can order drinks from. Chippy’s Tiki Bar also has concessions for when you get hungry.

Not feeling like jumping in the water, take a ride on Chippy’s Express Train. This fun little train will take you on a relaxing ride through the grounds. You will be given a bag of fresh popcorn for you to enjoy on your journey.

You can also enjoy Chippy’s game room which comes with fun classic arcade games. Play skeeball, basketball, and so many more options.

Evergreen Campsite & Resort is located at W5449 Archer Lane in Wild Rose.

For more information head to evergreencampsites.com.