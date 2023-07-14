(WFRV)- Looking for a luxury experience not too far from home? Par 4 resort in Waupaca has you covered.

Par 4 has everything you need in a resort. With an exercise room, complimentary hot breakfast, free wifi, an inside pool and hot tub, and much more.

Par 4 also has an amazing golf course on the grounds. Play 18 holes at Foxfire Golf Club. This course is a blend of traditional Scottish links and scenic Midwestern courses, making it the obvious choice for a challenging round of golf.

If that wasn’t convincing enough, they have a bistro as well. Immerse yourself in an authentic dining bistro that has Handmade brick oven pizzas, soups, salads, sandwiches, and great kids options. Are you a Vegetarian? They have you covered as well with a wide selection of Vegetarian dishes.

Par 4 Resort is located at 201 Foxfire Drive in Waupaca.

To book a stay or a tee time, head to par4resort.com.